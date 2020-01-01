CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming regulators have approved an energy company’s request to inject millions of gallons of oil and gas wastewater into a freshwater aquifer as part of its drilling process.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission approved an aquifer exemption application by Aethon Energy Management LLC. 0

Aethon submitted the application to the commission in August to lift existing water protections and allow the company to inject the wastewater underground into the Madison and Amsden formations.

Aethon hopes to drill more than 4,000 wells at the Moneta Divide field, about 40 miles east of Riverton.

The state commission will issue its recommendation to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which has final approval authority.

____

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune