SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — Environmental regulators have approved a construction of a coal mine in northern Wyoming, the state’s first new coal mine in almost half a century.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that the Department of Environmental Quality announced Tuesday that it will issue a permit with conditions to Brook Mining Company LLC., which will allow the firm to mine for coal near Sheridan.

Director Todd Parfitt says the permit complies with federal and state laws and the conditions further help protect land.

The company expects to bring up to 40 jobs to help spur economic growth amid a downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune