JACKSON, WYO. | By MIKE KOSHMRL (AP) — Some ranchers in Wyoming aren’t raising livestock just because that’s what they want to be doing. They’re also doing it for the tax benefits.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the property tax savings can be significant.

Gene Linn and his family are among at least 200 landowners in Teton County whose property is designated as agricultural land. Land in the area is expensive.

Linn estimates the cattle they keep on the family ranch saves the family close to $100,000 a year. He says the tax break enables his family to avoid selling the ranch for home development.

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide