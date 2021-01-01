Wyoming projects new state budget will be built without cuts

CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — A state official in Wyoming has said that the 2022-2023 state budget will be developed without cuts thanks to improved revenue projections made public last week.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that Michael Pearlman, a spokesman for Republican Gov. Mark Gordon’s office, said Friday that there will be zero reductions.

A report by the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, released in January, was informally updated, serving as an indicator to the budget change. But some state leaders have cautioned against the early estimate. Gordon will next present his 2022-23 budget proposal to legislators this fall.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune