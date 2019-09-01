GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) – Federal data shows coal production in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming continued declining during the third quarter of 2019.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the U.S. Energy Information Administration published the information Thursday showing a 7.7% decrease in year-to-date production.

National coal production also fell 6.9% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter in 2018. U.S. coal consumption experienced a similar decline, decreasing 13.4% from the same period in 2018.

Utility company PacifiCorp has coal plants throughout rural Wyoming but the company says it is hastening the closure of about two-thirds of its national coal operations.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune