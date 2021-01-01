LARAMIE, WYO. (AP) — The University of Wyoming has announced plans to return to full capacity for home football games inside War Memorial Stadium in Laramie this fall.

University of Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman told the Casper Star-Tribune that fans, including students, won’t be required to be vaccinated in order to attend games.

Last season, which was shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic, home attendance was reduced to 5,000.

University officials worked with the state health department to determine attendance figures. Burman said the attendance plan for the fall could change depending on the data between now and the start of the upcoming season in September, but that he does not expect that to be the case.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune