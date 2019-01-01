CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming planning commission has approved a permit to build a utility-scale solar farm, but the project still requires county approval.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Natrona County Planning Commission approved a permit for the proposed solar energy project by Dinosolar LLC, a subsidiary of Utah-based Enyo Renewable Energy.

The company plans to construct a 240-megawatt, commercial solar photovoltaic system on 1.8 square miles of leased land west of Bar Nunn.

The solar energy farm would be the largest in Wyoming. The company says the project would generate enough energy to provide power to 51,700 Wyoming homes.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune