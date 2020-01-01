CHEYENNE, WYO. – The Wyoming Places database has joined the Digital Public Library of America (DPLA). A total of 3,051 items went live on DPLA over this past weekend and can now be accessed at dp.la as well as places.wyo.gov. Wyoming Places is the second database to be shared from the Wyoming State Library’s six digital collections, the first being the Wyoming State Publications database with nearly 30,000 items.

“Wyoming Places is the place to go when you have a question about a past or present location in the state or previous territory of Wyoming,” said Jessica Otto, Wyoming State Library Collections Technician, “I’m happy to see it exposed to a much larger audience, especially during a time when the world is heavily reliant on virtual accessibility.”

The database illustrates the history of such significant Wyoming places as the stations along the Pony Express, ghost towns no longer in existence, and even the reason why there are so many places with “Laramie” in their name.