Wyoming opens COVID-19 shots to everyone ages 16 and up

Wyoming opens COVID-19 shots to everyone ages 16 and up

CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — All Wyoming residents ages 16 and up are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday that Wyoming residents aged 16 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those 18 and older are eligible for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Gordon says everybody in Wyoming should get a vaccine.

More than 162,000 people in Wyoming have gotten vaccine shots so far. The vaccines are free of charge and people don’t need health insurance to get them.

Wyoming has been averaging about 50 confirmed new coronavirus cases a day, down from over 600 in November.