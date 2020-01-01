CODY, WYO. (AP) — A county coroner in Wyoming has confirmed that two 61-year-old twin brothers died from complications related to the coronavirus last month.

The Cody Enterprise reported Wednesday that Park County Coroner Tim Power said Kurt Knight and Michael Knight were discovered dead in their home on Dec. 26 after one of the men had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cody Police Department confirmed after the second brother died, that he also had the virus.

Authorities originally responded to the scene on a welfare check request after one of the men did not show up for work and was not answering repeated phone calls.

Source: The Cody Enterprise