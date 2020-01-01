CASPER, WYO. (AP) — Wyoming air quality regulators are working on preparations and forecasts for the 2021 winter ozone season in the state’s Upper Green River Basin.

A combination of weather conditions and human activity can generate high levels of ozone, an air pollutant that blossoms when sun reacts with emissions or other pollutants.

Add cold temperatures, a lack of wind or snow and ground-level ozone thrives. This winter will mark the 15th year Wyoming regulators have monitored the region for ozone.

In 2020, Wyoming inspectors conducted 939 site visits and 29 inspections to facilities at risk of contributing to heightened ozone levels in the region.