JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming officials plan to poison off nonnative fish in a creek before reintroducing a native species.
Game Creek in Jackson Hole is among just a few streams in the upper Snake River watershed that are completely overtaken by nonnative brook trout. As early as this summer, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department plans to use a fish poison called rotenone to remove the brook trout.
The process would be repeated in 2021.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the creek could then be stocked with cutthroat trout fingerlings and eggs.
Biologists expect the project to help native cutthroat use Game Creek to spawn.