Wyoming officials plan to kill off nonnative trout in stream

Wyoming officials plan to kill off nonnative trout in stream

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming officials plan to poison off nonnative fish in a creek before reintroducing a native species.

Game Creek in Jackson Hole is among just a few streams in the upper Snake River watershed that are completely overtaken by nonnative brook trout. As early as this summer, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department plans to use a fish poison called rotenone to remove the brook trout.

The process would be repeated in 2021.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the creek could then be stocked with cutthroat trout fingerlings and eggs.

Biologists expect the project to help native cutthroat use Game Creek to spawn.

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide