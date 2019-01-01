CHEYENNE, Wyo. | By TOM COULTER (AP) — Public health officials in southeastern Wyoming are putting in long hours trying to find and notify people exposed to the coronavirus.

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department nursing director Kasey Mullins says the only tools needed are a telephone and computer.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Laramie County health officials began contact tracing coronavirus cases back in March.

Twelve county nurses got training from the state health department.

The nurses ask those who’ve tested positive who they live with, where they work and where they’ve been. Then order those they’ve been near to quarantine 14 days from the time of last contact.

Source: Wyoming Tribune Eagle