CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Healthcare giant Banner Health is set to acquire the Wyoming Medical Center in a deal worth more than $200 million, hospital and county officials announced Tuesday.

The deal requires the blessing of the center’s board and approval by the Natrona County commissioners.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that, if approved, Banner would buy the medical center’s land, equipment and buildings from the county for $157 million.

The deal would also eliminate $50 million of the center’s debt. Of the $157 million the county will receive under the proposal, it will keep roughly $120 million. The rest will go to the hospital’s foundation.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune