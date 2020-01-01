Wyoming man sues after being stunned, arrested by deputies

CASPER, WYO. (AP) — A Wyoming man filed a lawsuit against the Laramie County board of commissioners and two sheriff’s deputies who stunned and arrested him and his mother during a visit to check on his welfare.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Devin Bryant filed the lawsuit alleging his rights against unlawful search and seizure were violated during the encounter about a year ago.

Body camera footage shows deputies using a stun gun on Bryant and his mother soon after Bryant answered his door.

Authorities had received a report Bryant had cut himself. The mother and son were taken into custody for investigation of interfering with a peace officer.

The charges were dropped in April.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune