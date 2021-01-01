CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — The governor of Wyoming has announced plans to lift all coronavirus restrictions on personal care businesses for the first time since the public health orders were introduced early last year.

The changes went into effect on Monday for hair and nail salons, barber shops, tattoo and massage parlors and other cosmetology businesses.

Those establishments will no longer have to monitor their customers for symptoms, maintain a record of customers for contact tracing purposes or restrict the number of customers allowed in the facility at one time.

However, remaining orders must still be followed, including a statewide mask mandate.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune