Wyoming libertarian group sues to campaign near poll centers

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s leading libertarian think tank is suing the state for the right to campaign near polling centers.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Wyoming Liberty Group will sue state Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and several Laramie County officials.

The state currently prohibits campaigning of any kind within 100 yards of a polling place and within 100 feet of absentee polling locations. The law is intended to prevent voter intimidation.

Similar restrictions are in place in every U.S. state. The libertarian advocacy group argues that the size of the buffer zones restricts free speech.

A spokesman for Buchanan was not immediately available for comment.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune