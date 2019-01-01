CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Legislature could consider providing up to $2 million to help the state’s tourism sector cope with the economic impact of the pandemic.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Travel, Recreation and Wildlife voted to draft legislation providing the compensation for communities and businesses that rely on tourism.

Lawmakers speculated a vote on the bill may take place in a second special session of the Legislature, although no date was announced.

The funds would be directed toward relief for business losses incurred as the result of cancellations of events with regional and local significance.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune