CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — The Wyoming Legislature has voted to approve a supplemental budget, compromising between two slightly different versions passed by the House and Senate earlier this month.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the Senate voted on Monday 26-3 to pass a budget report presented by the joint conference committee. The House voted 57-4 to endorse the report.

The Legislature had to pass an amended budget following budget cuts last year caused by the pandemic.

The Legislative committee adopted six of the 24 House amendments and three of the 16 Senate amendments. The committee also revised 10 amendments.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune