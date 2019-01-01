CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers are considering holding their first special legislative session since 2004. The session would be held to decide what to do with $1.25 billon in federal stimulus money coming to the state, and to confront other issues brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports It’s not clear how lawmakers would convene a session. Gov. Mark Gordon has the ability to call an emergency session to convene outside of the Capitol, which would allow lawmakers to meet via a virtual format. The Legislature also has the constitutional power to call itself in, but that route requires the session be held in Cheyenne.

Source: Wyoming Tribune Eagle