CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – A Wyoming legislative resolution seeks to make firearms and hunter safety courses a regular part of the public school curriculum.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported the resolution urges the Department of Game and Fish to coordinate with the Department of Education to provide the courses as a voluntary high school physical education elective.

The non-binding resolution sponsored by Republican Sen. Ogden Driskill has nine co-sponsors in the House and Senate.

Hunter education was offered as an elective at 11 schools in 2019 including a high school, an elementary school and nine junior high schools.

