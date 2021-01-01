CASPER, WYO. (AP) — A legislative committee in Wyoming has voted to pursue legislation that would significantly change the way statewide elections are run as early as next year, including a bill that would create a rank-choice system and another bill that would institute an open primary.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivision voted Monday.

The committee voted to pursue these approaches because the ranked-choice and open primary systems do not require runoff elections, which happen if no one candidate gets a certain share of the vote. But not everyone agreed with the proposals.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune