CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers will consider a proposed $100 million public education funding cut when they meet this winter. The Gillette News Record reports the bill would also raise the state sales tax by a percentage point.

Wyoming has been struggling with a steep decline in revenue from the coal, oil and natural gas industries due to low prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Mark Gordon in November submitted a proposed supplemental budget for 2021-22 containing more than $500 million in cuts to some of the state’s largest agencies.

Wyoming would still face a deficit in education funding the governor can’t cut back unilaterally.

Source: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record