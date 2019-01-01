Wyoming lawmakers to again consider switch to daylight saving time

Wyoming lawmakers to again consider switch to daylight saving time

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Wyoming state lawmakers in the new legislative session will have another opportunity to permanently shift the state to daylight saving time.

The Casper Star Tribune reported that a change to Mountain Daylight Time would essentially add an extra hour of daylight between November and March.

Republican Rep. Dan Laursen is sponsoring House Bill 44, which says the biannual time change disrupts commerce and the daily schedules of residents.

The shift would not take effect immediately if approved by state lawmakers, who are scheduled to meet in Cheyenne beginning Feb. 10. The federal government would also need to ratify the change.