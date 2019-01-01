CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – Some Wyoming lawmakers have expressed skepticism about a $1 million request by state health officials to join the national suicide prevention hotline.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee heard the request during a budget presentation by the state Department of Health.

Wyoming is the only state that does not have a local affiliate within the national hotline’s network.

The department says the request would allow it to look for a call center provider.

Committee members asked about other options, while the co-chairman asked why the department had not done more research before requesting the large appropriation.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune