CASPER, WYO. (AP) — A proposal to legalize online sports wagering to raise revenue for Wyoming has cleared a first vote in the Senate after narrowly passing the House earlier this month.

The bill passed its first Senate vote Thursday and faces two more votes before it could be forwarded to the governor.

Supporters say Wyoming residents are leaving the state to participate in sports gambling, and the bill would allow Wyoming to profit from and regulate it.

Opponents argue it will lead to more gambling addiction. The Legislative Service Office says it is difficult to estimate how much revenue sport getting would create. Sports betting is legal and Colorado and Montana.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune