Wyoming lawmakers look again at higher wind energy tax

Wyoming lawmakers look again at higher wind energy tax

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers are again talking about raising the state’s tax on wind power and other renewable energy. Several previous attempts to raise Wyoming’s $1 per megawatt hour wind generation tax enacted in 2012 have been unsuccessful.

Opponents say a higher tax would raise electricity costs and deter investment in renewable energy.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Joint Revenue Committee talked to Montana lawmakers Monday about their state’s electricity taxes.

A study found that raising Wyoming’s wind energy tax to $4 per megawatt hour would bring in an additional $1.9 billion as long it didn’t impede wind power development.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune