CASPER, WYO. (AP) — Lawmakers in Wyoming have voted down two bills intended to increase the tax burden on companies generating electricity from solar or wind energy, which already pay property, sales and use taxes.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that the House Revenue Committee on Thursday voted to not advance a pair of renewable energy tax bills to the full House.

The first bill would have levied a $1 tax on each megawatt hour of electricity produced from larger solar energy facilities.

The second bill would have doubled an existing $1 a megawatt hour wind generation tax.

Some argued the bills would deter future investment. Others argued companies can take on the cost.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune