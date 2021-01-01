CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers have again defeated a proposal to repeal the state’s death penalty.

Death penalty repeal has come up each of the past several legislative sessions. This year’s measure died Thursday with a 19-11 vote in the Senate.

Proponents of repeal argue the state would save $750,000 a year by not having capital punishment. Those in favor of keeping the death penalty say it’s important to have the sentencing option for the most serious crimes.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports 28 states still allow the death penalty. A similar repeal bill in 2019 failed in the Senate 18-12.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune