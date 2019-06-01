CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Public health officers in Wyoming will not be required to scientifically prove the need for their public health orders after a bill calling for them to do so was outvoted.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that Wyoming lawmakers voted 8-4 on Wednesday against proposed legislation that would have given the public more power in challenging public health orders.

Republican state Rep. Scott Clem introduced the bill following economic turmoil, business closures and restrictions implemented to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Medical professionals raised concerns that the bill would signal a shift from using medical expertise to popular political opinion when setting regulations.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune