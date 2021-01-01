CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers met Monday to discuss the annual shortfall of about $300 million facing the state’s K-12 education system.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the state has seen a substantial decline in revenues over the past decade amid volatile coal and oil prices.

Wyoming Education Association Executive Director Ron Sniffin urged lawmakers at Monday’s meeting to consider new revenue opportunities for the state, saying insufficient revenue streams put Wyoming students at a disadvantage.

One potential solution discussed is higher sales, property and fuel taxes to make up for the absence of a state income tax.

Source: Wyoming Tribune Eagle