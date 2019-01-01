CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — After discussing it late last week, Wyoming lawmakers have passed a bill onto the upcoming special session that would provide for $50 million in grants and loans to small businesses affected by the coronavirus.

The Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee advanced the legislation on Monday. The bill would initially use up to $275 million of Wyoming’s $1.25 billion share in the federal coronavirus relief, to set up the relief programs to be run through the Wyoming Business Council.

The full Legislature will take up the measure during a special session next Friday and Saturday.

Gov. Mark Gordon has announced Wyoming’s first special legislative session since 2004 to allocate $1.25 billion in federal funding to help business and others affected by public-health orders to limit spread of the virus.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune