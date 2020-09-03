Wyoming lawmakers agree to budget, send it to governor

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers have agreed to a state budget that Gov. Mark Gordon will consider starting Monday.

A deal Friday between the House and Senate ends a budgeting process that lawmakers began in December and have continued through a legislative session that began Feb. 10.

Gordon will have until the end of Thursday, the last day of the legislative session, to veto any parts of the budget bill.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that despite reaching agreement, lawmakers expressed disappointment the budget bill lacks cuts amid declining revenue from the coal, oil and natural gas industries.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune