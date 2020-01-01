CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — Lawmakers in Wyoming have advanced a bill that would establish a regulatory framework for producers of self-driving cars and other autonomous vehicles to begin testing on roadways across the state.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Tuesday that the Joint Committee on Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs passed the bill that will head to the Legislature, where if it’s approved, Wyoming would become the 30th state to enact some form of autonomous vehicle regulation.

Wyoming Highway Patrol administrator Kebin Haller said many of the safety concerns about autonomous vehicles have been addressed by industry leaders such as Tesla working closely with law enforcement in regulating the vehicles.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune