CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) – Wyoming lawmakers have ended a month-long legislative session without agreeing on how to resolve a $300 million education funding shortfall.

House and Senate members remained at odds late Wednesday on where cuts should occur, how to spend federal funds and whether to impose a 0.5% sales tax if state reserves fall below a certain level.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports legislators adjourned with the K-12 funding question still on the table.

The education shortfall has been exacerbated by a downturn in fossil-fuel markets that is straining state revenue, forcing steep cuts to other areas of the budget.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune