CHEYENNE, WYO. (WGFD) – Seven landowners from across the state were recognized by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department with the 2020 Landowner of the Year Awards. These awards, now in their 25th year, honor the outstanding practices in wildlife management, habitat improvement, access for hunters and anglers and conservation techniques by these individuals and families.

In Wyoming half of all land is privately owned, which means that landowners have a significant impact on wildlife conservation. With that in mind, each year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission and Department acknowledge Wyoming landowners’ conservation efforts. These landowners also cooperate with Game and Fish to provide access to hunters and anglers on their properties.

Wyoming Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik said the Landowner of the Year award is a way to say thanks to landowners.

“Today’s landowners are more than ranchers or farmers, they are key partners. Landowners preserve critical migration corridors, they improve habitat through costly enhancement projects, and they provide important access which allows for our hunting and angling heritage to continue into the future. Thank you.”

Award recipients are nominated by Game and Fish employees and selected by the regional leadership teams as model citizens for the conservation, ethical use and stewardship of Wyoming’s natural resources. The WYldlife Fund sponsored this year’s event.

Landowners who received recognition this year are:

The Hickey Family, Hickey Ranch- Green River Region

Carl and Kim Asbell, Asbell Family Ranch – Lander Region

Bill and Beth White, The White Ranch – Sheridan Region

The True Family and Wayne Larson, foreman and Brandon Munn, ranch hand, Double Four Ranch/True Ranches- Laramie Region

Stacey and Janice Scott Family, Eagle Ridge Ranch- Casper Region

John and Nancy Joyce, JA Corp – Cody Region

Jim and Charlotte Finley, High Lonesome Ranch – Pinedale Region