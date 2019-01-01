Wyoming’s courts, governor, back stricter COVID-19 measures

CHEYENNE, Wyo. | By MEAD GRUVER (AP) — State courts suspended all but the most pressing in-person proceedings Wednesday as COVID-19 spreads in Wyoming, reaching 16 cases statewide. The state Supreme Court order for circuit and district courts as well as the high court is in effect until April 10. Gov. Mark Gordon is overriding his own previous remarks and says he now fully supports federal guidelines to help control the coronavirus. Gordon on Monday would only say that he and his staff “don’t disagree” with the guidelines, which include not gathering in groups of more than 10. He said Wednesday his change in position reflects “progressive implementation of the recommendations.”

Idaho adopts stricter guidelines to limit coronavirus spread

BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Idaho is adopting stricter guidelines for social interactions to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but is not enacting mandatory measures for now. Republican Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday announced that the state was adopting federal guidelines recommending against holding gatherings of more than 10 people. The guidelines also advise using drive-thru or pickup options at restaurants. Little is also recommending against unnecessary travel and shopping. State health officials say 11 people have tested positive for the virus in counties scattered in five counties across the southern half of the state. Little says mandatory measures could eventually be put in place depending on the extent of the outbreak.