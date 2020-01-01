CHEYENNE, WYO. | By MARGARET AUSTIN (AP) — A program led by Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon has been recognized for helping to feed homeless high school age students.

Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative helped get food to the Unaccompanied Students Initiative to share with homeless youngsters.

Tamara Howard with the homeless students group says the connection with Food Bank of the Rockies starting about six months ago gave the students a wider variety of food than just recipes featuring ramen noodles.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the group Compassionate Cheyenne has presented the Hunger Initiative with its 20th Compassion-in-Action Award. Gordon says community partnerships help to solve problems.

Source: Wyoming Tribune Eagle