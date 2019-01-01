CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming House Speaker Steve Harshman says the state Legislature will likely hold its first special session in over 15 years to allocate emergency federal funding to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Wyoming’s stands to get a $1.25 billion share of the $2.2 trillion federal emergency relief package that President Donald Trump signed Friday.

The Legislature last met in a special session in 2004 to endorse a constitutional amendment to limit medical malpractice damage claims. Voters rejected the measure that fall.

Gov. Mark Gordon says many lawmakers have told him a fresh special session is important but that officials are still in the early days of deciding if it’s necessary.

