CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — The Wyoming House of Representatives has passed a proposal to expand Medicaid eligibility in the state. The bill would allow the state to pursue a plan to expand Medicaid coverage to Wyoming residents whose income is at or below 138% of the federal poverty level.

The health department estimates it would cover about 24,000 state residents in its first two years of implementation at a cost of $20 million per year.

Supporters argue now is the time, because there is increased federal funding available. Opponents questioned how the state was going to continue to pay for the program.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune