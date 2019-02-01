CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming House of Representatives has advanced legislation to the Senate that would mandate crews of two persons or more on all class-one freight trains in the state.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the vote Thursday is considered a significant win for labor on a topic many consider to be a collective bargaining issue.

The legislation would essentially take minimum sizes for train crews off the table as firms like BNSF and Union Pacific negotiate with rail workers.

Democratic Rep. Stan Blake sponsored the measure that failed in past sessions, but experienced momentum this year with organized labor support.

Copyright: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune