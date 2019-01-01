LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming has hired Northern Colorado’s Jeff Linder to replace Allen Edwards as head coach. Linder has led the Bears to three straight seasons with over 20 wins. He was 80-50 over four seasons at Northern Colorado, including 22-9 this past season.

Linder was named Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year during the 2018-19 season, when he led the Bears to a 15-5 conference record. Linder also has coached at Boise State, the University of San Francisco, Weber State and Colorado. Linder says he will make recruiting for Wyoming a priority.

Wyoming fired Edwards after back-to-back losing seasons, including a 9-24 finish this season.