CHEYENNE, WYO. – Beginning October 23 and going through October 25, the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) will be actively participating in the National Crimes Against Children Patrol Operation in Wyoming.

The Crimes Against Children (CAC) Patrol Operation is intended to increase law enforcement awareness to the most vulnerable of our population, our children, and their safety! The WHP participates in this operation because we are committed to proactively protecting children during our regular duties, including but not limited to traffic stops, investigations, and consensual contacts, such as motorist assists. This can only be achieved by being aware and vigilant of indicators for when a child is at risk of victimization or that another person, typically an adult, is a high-risk threat to children.

The Crimes Against Children Patrol Operation will focus on:

• Increasing awareness of uniformed officers’ objective to remain alert for opportunities to protect children.

• Identifying missing, exploited, and at-risk children.

• Identifying individuals who may be a high-risk threat to children.

• Identifying registered sex offenders who may be out of compliance with requirements.

If you see anything suspicious, say something. Remember, sometimes we are the only voice for these children. To report an issue, please call 911 or your local law enforcement office.