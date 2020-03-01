SWEETWATER COUNTY – On August 8, 2020, around 3:44 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were notified of a young child walking along the side of Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County alone. While troopers were responding, information was obtained that a passing motorist had picked up the child and taken him to the Green River Police Department.

WHP troopers assisted the Green River Police Department in locating the young child’s parents. Troopers were able to find the family of the boy in Rock Springs, Wyoming. The parents were driving two separate vehicles when one of the vehicles experienced a flat tire along the side of Interstate 80. After the repair on the tire was made, the parents loaded up and left, not knowing the child was not in either vehicle. Troopers were able to safely reunite the child with his family after determining there were no underlying suspicious circumstances.

Thanks to the combined efforts of the Green River Police Department, responding troopers, and the act of the good Samaritans who stopped when they saw the young boy on the side of the road, this situation ended well.