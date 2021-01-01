GILLETTE, WYO. (AP) — There was a surprise birthday party recently in the classroom of Gillette social studies teacher Matt Woodward. The party was thrown by the Dungeons and Dragons Club at Campbell County High School.

The Gillette News Record reports more people than ever are discovering the tabletop role-playing game nearly half a century after its invention. The game saw a huge rise in popularity during the pandemic and 2020 was its biggest year ever, with sales up 33%.

The increase began in 2014 and is attributed to a revamping of the rules that made the game more accessible to newcomers.

Source: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record