CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — Wyoming health officials are reporting 646 new coronavirus cases Sunday. That’s the second-highest single-day total of the pandemic in the state, which reported 966 new cases on Friday.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that at least 114 people have died of the coronavirus in the state and that more than 14,690 people have tested positive.

The new totals come amid a rapid surge in the numbers of cases in Wyoming and throughout much of the U.S. Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering implementing a statewide face mask order but has urged residents to wear masks.