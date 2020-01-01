CASPER, WYO. (AP) — Officials in northern Wyoming have voted to remove Dr. Ed Zimmerman from his position as Washakie County health officer. Zimmerman says he believes it happened in response to the mask mandate he implemented.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Washakie County Commission Chair Fred Frandson said Tuesday that Zimmerman’s departure was not a result of the local mask mandate. But Frandson said he could not discuss why Zimmerman was removed because the county does not publicly discuss personnel matters.

Zimmerman says several health officials were worried they could lose their jobs by implementing a mask mandates.

____

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune