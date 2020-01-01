CASPER, WYO. By NICK REYNOLDS (AP) — A group of farmers, educators and economic development officials are about to go public with plans to provide healthy food to low-income people in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Food Coalition first met last winter. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the coronavirus pandemic has only heightened the need to provide fresh food to those who need it.

Adam Bunker is a member of the coalition’s executive committee and proprietor of Papa Joe’s Produce, a Sheridan-based greenhouse.

Bunker says one goal is to help backyard growers and medium-sized greenhouse operators get their produce to market and provide people with easier access to healthy food.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune