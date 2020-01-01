CASPER, WYO. (AP) — The governor of Wyoming has announced his support for a proposed ballot measure that would instruct commissioners in a rural Colorado county to explore becoming part of Wyoming.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that Republican Gov. Mark Gordon said on Monday during an interview on KOA News Radio that he supported the push in Weld County to secede from Colorado.

The county just east of Fort Collins has a population of more than 324,000 people.

An actual move to secede would need approval from the Colorado and Wyoming legislatures before going to the U.S. Congress for consideration.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune