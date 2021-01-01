Wyoming Governor took action on 11 bills on Friday

CHEYENNE, WYO. – Governor Mark Gordon took action on 11 bills on Friday, April 2. The Governor signed the following bills into law last Friday:

Bill# Enrolled Act# Bill Title

HB0091 HEA0032 Removal of unenforceable property covenants

HB0057 HEA0033 Advance enrollment

HB0107 HEA0043 Retirement system-efficient disbursement method

HB0122 HEA0046 Hunting and fishing access-reliable funding

HB0052 HEA0047 Wyoming school protein enhancement project

SF0088 SEA0025 Ownership of fossils and artifacts

SF0074 SEA0026 Athletic trainer revisions

SF0124 SEA0032 Defending Wyoming business-trade and commerce amendments

HB0039 HEA0036 Optometrist practice act amendments.

The Governor also vetoed the following bill:

SF0093 SEA0019 WICHE repayment program-veterinary medicine students