CHEYENNE, WYO. – Governor Mark Gordon took action on 11 bills on Friday, April 2. The Governor signed the following bills into law last Friday:
Bill# Enrolled Act# Bill Title
HB0091 HEA0032 Removal of unenforceable property covenants
HB0057 HEA0033 Advance enrollment
HB0107 HEA0043 Retirement system-efficient disbursement method
HB0122 HEA0046 Hunting and fishing access-reliable funding
HB0052 HEA0047 Wyoming school protein enhancement project
SF0088 SEA0025 Ownership of fossils and artifacts
SF0074 SEA0026 Athletic trainer revisions
SF0124 SEA0032 Defending Wyoming business-trade and commerce amendments
HB0039 HEA0036 Optometrist practice act amendments.
The Governor also vetoed the following bill:
SF0093 SEA0019 WICHE repayment program-veterinary medicine students